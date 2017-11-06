House GOP leader promotes sexual-harassment hotline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Illinois House wants to establish a hotline for helping victims of sexual harassment.

Minority Leader Jim Durkin says his legislation would create a "safe outlet" for victims seeking counseling, protective services or assistance in filing a sexual harassment complaint.

It would be available to anyone in the state.

The measure from the Western Springs Republican comes as the state Capitol reels from complaints about harassment.

House Speaker Michael Madigan introduced legislation requiring awareness training for all lawmakers and lobbyists.

That prompted testimony from political activist Denise Rotheimer that she was harassed last year by Sen. Ira Silverstein (SIHL'-vur-steen) of Chicago. The Democrat has resigned his leadership position.

Rotheimer questioned why hear year-old complaint had seen no action. Lawmakers scrambled to fill a vacant investigative post.

