WANTED: Investigators search for Iron Co. murder suspect

Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.

Crews are out searching Monday afternoon on November 6.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Ventimiglia, 35, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to Sheriff Roger Medley, they have received several tips and are searching in areas with very limited cell service.

Medley said K9 units from the jail are coming in to assist in the search.

William King is wanted on a charge of first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing with the Iron County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Unit.

