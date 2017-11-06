Suspect in custody in connection to Iron Co., MO murder

An Iron County, Missouri murder suspect is in custody.

According to Sheriff Roger Medley, William King was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 7 near a scrapyard on Highway 21 and Highway N.

King was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Sheriff Roger Medley, Thomas Ventimiglia, 35, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Investigators said his body was found on a road that runs parallel with Highway 21 in Graniteville.

Medley said they received several tips and searched in areas with very limited cell service.

Missouri Highway Patrol K-9 units came in to help search, but, due to the rain, they have not been able to be used.

He said crews found a vehicle near Snow Hollow Lake Monday evening that they believe belonged to King.

Residents were encouraged to lock their doors and be on the lookout.

"They should have their doors locked,” said Sheriff Medley. “He is armed obviously. There was a shooting. We haven't recovered a weapon yet, but we have recovered a car. The possibility that it's in the car is still there so we're just telling everybody to be alert. Pay attention.”

The investigation is ongoing with the Iron County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Unit.

