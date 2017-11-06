Arson investigation underway after storage building complex burned

Police in Martin, Tennessee are asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for setting fire to a storage building complex.

Emergency responders were called to the complex at 108 Strand Street at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Several units within the facility were heavily damaged.

Investigators soon learned the fire started inside one of the units.

It's being investigated as arson.

The State of Tennessee Fire Marshal Fire Investigative Section has been called in to help with the investigation.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Tennessee State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 731-587-2611.

