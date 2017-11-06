Man arrested after meth lab discovered in Martin, TN

A search warrant at a home in Martin, Tennessee led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, officers executed the search warrant at a home on Hyndsver Road in Martin on Nov. 1.

Investigators found an active meth lab in the home along with two-and-a-half grams of finished methamphetamine.

McGowan said they also recovered several gallons of anhydrous ammonia along with an active shake and bake bottle and other things used to make methamphetamine.

Daniel Young, 48, faces charges of manufacture/deliver/sell of a controlled substance, possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

