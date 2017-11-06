First Alert: small hail, heavy downpours possible Monday afternoon into evening

Both escapees are now in custody, both found in New Orleans.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Graves County High School named its new softball coach.
You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
State police say a man was sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Calloway County.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
