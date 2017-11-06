First Alert: small hail, heavy downpours possible Monday afternoon into evening

A few strong storms with small hail and heavy downpours are possible across the Heartland this afternoon.

Brian Alworth is tracking another round of rain and thunderstorms that will move in this afternoon.

It is feeling like November outside. We are seeing much cooler weather across the area.

Small hail will be likely with stronger storms this afternoon but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures this evening will remain cool and slowly fall through the 50s.

Some models are showing as much as one to two inches of rain could fall in some areas.

Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower 40s far north to upper 40s far south.

The seven-day outlook is pretty soggy with the best chance for a dry day on Wednesday.

