First Alert: Keep your umbrella handy

You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.

Cooler air has taken over with highs in the Heartland in the mid to upper 50s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the drive to work and school will be dry, but the chance for rain returns this afternoon into the evening hours.

You may also hear a rumble of thunder, but the concern for severe weather is low.

The seven-day outlook is pretty soggy with the best chance for a dry day on Wednesday.

