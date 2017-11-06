First Alert: hail chances slim, temperatures staying cool

A few strong storms with small hail and heavy downpours are possible across the Heartland this afternoon.

Grant Dade says it is feeling like November outside.

Small hail will be likely with the stronger storms this afternoon but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures this evening will remain cool and slowly fall through the 50s.

Scattered storms will continue through the evening hours. A few of these storms could produce hail up to the size of nickels.

Lows tomorrow morning will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s south. Highs tomorrow will reach near 50 far north to the upper 50s far south.

The seven-day outlook is pretty soggy with the best chance for a dry day on Wednesday.

The rest of the week should be seasonably cool. We could see a few showers late Saturday into Sunday morning.

