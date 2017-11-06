This week in country music: 2010 Darius Rucker

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials to this week in 2010.

This morning we focus on the country hits from seven years ago. Billboard's Hot Country Singles Chart had Taylor Swift at number five with Mine. Swift has said the song is about her tendency to run from love after seeing many relationships end in goodbye or breakups.

Easton Corbin was at number four with Roll With It. The song was Corbin's second consecutive number one hit following A Little More Country Than That.

Sugarland was glued to the number three spot with Stuck Like Glue. At one time it was the best-selling song by a country duo until it was surpassed by Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" in April 2013.

The Zac Brown Band teamed up with Alan Jackson for the song in the number two position. As She's Walking Away would go on to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.



And in the top spot for this week in 2010 was Darius Rucker with Come Back Song. It was Rucker's fourth number one country single and was co-written by an up and coming singer-songwriter named Chris Stapleton.

