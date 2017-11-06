Beshear to announce effort to combat opioid overdoses

You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
Both escapees are now in custody, both found in New Orleans.
A man is in custody in Chester, Illinois after reportedly making threats on social media.
Slippery conditions on the road look to have caused a multi-vehicle accident that happened on the corner of West End and Williams Street.
Troopers said wet pavement contributed to a crash on Interstate 55 on Sunday, Nov. 5.
