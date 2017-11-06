5 things to know Nov. 6

Good morning! It's Monday, November 6, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Storms have moved out of the Heartland and we'll start out dry this Monday morning. Rain chances move back in this afternoon. You may also hear a few rumbles of thunder. Highs today will only be in the 60s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says this week will be pretty damp. The driest days of the week look to be Thursday and Friday. We're also looking at scattered rain chances for the weekend.

Making Headlines

Police in Chester, Illinois are working to make contact with a suspect who reportedly made threats on social media. Officers are at an apartment complex trying to get that suspect to come out.

Details emerge about Texas gunman's past: 26 people died when a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect served in the Air Force but was court-martialed and discharged for bad conduct.

IL governor declares harvest emergency: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared a statewide harvest emergency to help agricultural workers hit hard by rain-related delays.

President Trump stands with Japan, denounces North Korean aggression: President Donald Trump ratcheted up the pressure on North Korea Monday, refusing to rule out an eventual military action and declaring that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

