Suspect in custody in Chester, IL after online threat

A man is in custody in Chester, Illinois after reportedly making threats on social media.

Our crew on the scene watched as a man came out of an apartment in the 1100 block of George Street and was taken into custody.

Chester Police Chief M. Ryan Coffey said Toby Latham, 40, of Chester is in custody at the Randolph County Jail. He was arrested after an eight hour negotiation.

Officers from the Chester Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois State Police worked through the night to make contact with the man and bring him into custody.

A negotiator from Illinois State Police negotiated with the man on a loudspeaker for much of Monday morning.

Latham surrendered at 7:44 a.m.

Chief Coffey said charges are being sought against Latham.

