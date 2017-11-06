Police on scene of incident in Chester, IL

Officers from the Chester Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois State Police are trying to make contact with a suspect who was reportedly making threats on social media.

According to Chester Police Chief M. Ryan Coffey, the person made those threats Sunday night.

Investigators are at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of George Street as they work to make contact with the suspect.

Our crew on the scene said officers have the building surrounded.

