Chester man charged after reportedly making threats online

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
It is another cool, damp morning and not much will change through the day today.
It is another cool, damp morning and not much will change through the day today.
A man from Chester, Illinois faces a felony charge after reportedly making threats on social media.
A man from Chester, Illinois faces a felony charge after reportedly making threats on social media.
The fluctuating temperatures in the Heartland may be sucking money right out of your wallet.
The fluctuating temperatures in the Heartland may be sucking money right out of your wallet.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said a 1999 Toyota Four Runner was stolen on October 15.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said a 1999 Toyota Four Runner was stolen on October 15.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.