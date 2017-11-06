Chester man charged after reportedly making threats online

A man from Chester, Illinois faces a felony charge after reportedly making threats on social media.

Toby Latham, 40, faces a charge of terrorism/false threat in connection to the incident.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of George Street on Sunday evening, Nov. 5 after reports that a man in the building was making threats on Facebook.

Latham was arrested after an eight hour negotiation with police, according to Chester Police Chief M. Ryan Coffey.

Officers from the Chester Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois State Police worked through the night to make contact with Latham. A negotiator from Illinois State Police negotiated with the man on a loudspeaker for much of Monday morning.

Our crew on the scene watched as Latham surrendered to police at 7:44 a.m. on Nov. 6

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved