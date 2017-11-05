Wet road leads to crash on I-55 in Scott Co., MO

Troopers said wet pavement contributed to a crash on Interstate 55 on Sunday, Nov. 5.

It happened at the 77.6 mile marker at 8:39 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kristyn Friese, 30, of Collinsville, lost control of her truck on the wet pavement.

The truck slid off the road and hit a median cable barrier.

About 50 feet of the cable was damaged.

Friese had minor injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

