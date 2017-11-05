2 vehicle crash near Scott County injures one on I-55

A crash on Interstate 55 near Scott County injured one person on Sunday evening on November 5.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Parrott said one person was reportedly injured.

It happened at mile marker 77.4 around 9 p.m.

