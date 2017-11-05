Illinois Department of Natural Resources to Host "Hidden Natural Treasures of Illinois"

Join botanist Chris Benda for a tour of the unique natural areas and rare plants that can be found in the 14 different natural divisions in Illinois.

This event will be on Saturday November 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Giant City State Park Visitor Center

This presentation will highlight places you never knew existed, with emphasis on the plants and animals of southern Illinois.

Giant City State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

