Woman's eyes swollen shut, involved in rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

According to deputies, at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning on November 5 they found a Chevy pickup truck resting upside-down in the area of Purchase Parkway in Graves County, Kentucky.

They said it looked as if the truck veered off the southbound ramp to U-S 45 South.

The truck had rolled several times.

They quickly realized the driver was still in the cab. She reportedly told deputies she thought the accident had happened around midnight.

She could not look for help because both eyes were swollen shut.

Emergency crews took her to the hospital for treatment of several injuries.

