Woman's eyes swollen shut, involved in rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

A threat on social media has prompted a police investigation in Chester, Illinois.
As of 10 p.m. the threat of severe weather has lowered in the Heartland.
A crash on Interstate 55 near Scott County injured one person on Sunday evening on November 5.
Join botanist Chris Benda for a tour of the unique natural areas and rare plants that can be found in the 14 different natural divisions in Illinois.
Slippery conditions on the road look to have caused a multi-vehicle accident that happened on the corner of West End and Williams Street.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
