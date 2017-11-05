Woman's eyes swollen shut after rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

A crash in Graves County, Kentucky sent a Tennessee woman to the hospital.

According to Graves County Deputy Jason Harpole, officers responded to the Purchase Parkway around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

They found an overturned pickup truck.

Harpole said it looked like the truck was going north at the US 45 South interchange when the driver, Samantha VanHooser, 35, of Puryear, Tenn., veered off the southbound ramp to US 45 South.

The truck rolled several times.

Investigators found VanHooser still in the cab of the truck.

She told officers that she thought the crash happened around midnight.

VanHooser said she wasn't able to look for help because both of her eyes were swollen shut.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved