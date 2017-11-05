Murray State women's soccer defeats Eastern Kentucky

Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension and the Dallas Cowboys overcame Tyreek Hill's improbable last-play touchdown in the first half, beating the Kansas City...

The Murray State women's soccer team defeated Eastern Kentucky 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship game.

There's a new king in horse racing and it's Gun Runner.

Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State in a game that was delayed nearly 3 ½ hours by severe weather in the second quarter.