Murray State women's soccer defeats Eastern Kentucky

Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension and the Dallas Cowboys overcame Tyreek Hill's improbable last-play touchdown in the first half, beating the...
Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension and the Dallas Cowboys overcame Tyreek Hill's improbable last-play touchdown in the first half, beating the Kansas City...
The Murray State women's soccer team defeated Eastern Kentucky 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship game.
The Murray State women's soccer team defeated Eastern Kentucky 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship game.
The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.
The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.