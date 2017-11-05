Murray State women's soccer defeats Eastern Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State women's soccer defeats Eastern Kentucky

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State women's soccer team defeated Eastern Kentucky 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship game.

With Sunday's victory, Murray wraps up an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

