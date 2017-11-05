Illinois gov declares harvest emergency to help crop transit

A threat on social media has prompted a police investigation in Chester, Illinois.
As of 10 p.m. the threat of severe weather has lowered in the Heartland.
A crash on Interstate 55 near Scott County injured one person on Sunday evening on November 5.
Join botanist Chris Benda for a tour of the unique natural areas and rare plants that can be found in the 14 different natural divisions in Illinois.
Slippery conditions on the road look to have caused a multi-vehicle accident that happened on the corner of West End and Williams Street.
