Levi's Adventure Trail Grand Opening

A new park has just opened up in Cape Girardeau and it's one that has a lot of fun features that kids love.



Levi's Adventure Trail's opened in the Cape Girardeau County Park on Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m.



This park was built in honor of Levi Collom who passed away unexpectedly in 2012.



"We started on this over five years ago and we've all put a lot of effort into it, a lot of tears, a lot of work and just to see it, it's great," Kim Voelker said. "To come out here and see everybody are have fun even when the weather isn't great, it's very special."

At the grand opening, roughly a hundred people came out to celebrate the park opening and also to celebrate Levi's life.



Regardless of the rainy weather, many children didn't care to get wet as they made their way down slides, climbing walls, riding zip lines and many other areas of the park.



Viney Mosley, Levi's grandmother said it was so great to see all these people here. She believes Levi is looking down on the children playing and said he has a part in every design of the different play items in the park.



"I came out the other night because it's open at night and it was so peaceful out here and I could just feel his presence and thanks is all I can say," Mosley said.



If you would like more information about Levi's Adventure Trail, you can click here for more details.

