Motorcycle crash injures one in McCracken County, KY

A crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday, Nov. 5 injured one man in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said it happened at 10:20 a.m. when deputies responded to the 4800 block of Husbands Road.

Chelsea Jackson, 30, of Paducah was driving a 1997 Honda CBR motorcycle. Jackson was north bound on Husbands Road when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Her vehicle left the roadway and she was removed from the motorcycle while sliding in the grass. Deputies said Jackson was wearing a helmet.

Jackson was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and the Hendron Fire Dept.

