Cape Girardeau squad car involved in multi-vehicle crash

Both escapees are now in custody, both found in New Orleans.
A man is in custody in Chester, Illinois after reportedly making threats on social media.
Slippery conditions on the road look to have caused a multi-vehicle accident that happened on the corner of West End and Williams Street.
You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
Troopers said wet pavement contributed to a crash on Interstate 55 on Sunday, Nov. 5.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.
Jemison High School had just won the game against Shelby County when tensions on the field erupted.
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.
