Cape Girardeau squad car involved in multi-vehicle crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Slippery conditions on the road look to have caused a multi-vehicle collision that happened on the corner of West End and Williams Street.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a truck was driving east on Williams when it lost control and hit another car traveling west.

A Cape Girardeau police car was hit by the vehicle and the police car ran into the yard of a house on the corner.

The police car's air bag deployed from the force of the crash.

No one was injured.

