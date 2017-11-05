Book about local Missouri miracle to become feature film

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A book by a St. Louis woman whose son miraculously survived after falling through ice is now being made into a feature film.

KSDK-TV reports that Joyce Smith's book, "The Impossible," talks about then-14-year-old John Smith who lied on the bottom of Lake Saint Louise for almost 20 minutes and was without a heartbeat for nearly an hour. Smith, now 17, recovered from the incident and walked out of the hospital about two weeks later.

DeVon Franklin will be bringing Smith's story to the silver screen. He says audiences want stories of hope, connection and community. Franklin says the movie will bring together all three, while highlighting the theme of love.

Franklin plans to start shooting early next year. The film is expected to be in theaters by late 2018.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

