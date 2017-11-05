Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left $1,000 tip

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroom
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroom
Saturday, November 4 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-11-04 21:51:38 GMT
Sunday, November 5 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-11-05 15:43:52 GMT
Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.
Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.
Sunday, November 5 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-11-05 14:52:09 GMT
Sunday, November 5 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-11-05 15:43:21 GMT
The rural Utah city of Blanding, one of the last "dry" communities in the Mormon-majority state, is asking voters this fall whether to allow beer and wine sales in town for the first time in more than 80 years.
The rural Utah city of Blanding, one of the last "dry" communities in the Mormon-majority state, is asking voters this fall whether to allow beer and wine sales in town for the first time in more than 80 years.
Friday, November 3 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-11-03 18:20:51 GMT
Sunday, November 5 2017 9:43 AM EST2017-11-05 14:43:09 GMT
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.