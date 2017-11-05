Magnitude 2.3 earthquake rocks part of the Heartland

One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday.
One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday.
According to the Chester Police Department around 4 p.m. officers responded to a call for a subject experiencing mental health issues.
According to the Chester Police Department around 4 p.m. officers responded to a call for a subject experiencing mental health issues.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake could be felt in the Heartland on Saturday, Nov. 4.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake could be felt in the Heartland on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Latest on a report Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover has settled a sexual harassment allegation with one of his staffers (all times local):
The Latest on a report Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover has settled a sexual harassment allegation with one of his staffers (all times local):
Football players, cheerleaders and the community came out to Houck Stadium to let those who have cancer or that have survived know that they are there for them.
Football players, cheerleaders and the community came out to Houck Stadium to let those who have cancer or that have survived know that they are there for them.