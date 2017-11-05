Magnitude 2.3 earthquake rocks part of the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake could be felt in the Heartland on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The quake hit near Union City, Tennessee, and Kennett and Sikeston, Missouri.

It hit around 8:59 p.m.

