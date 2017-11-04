SIU defeats Rockhurst in exhibition play - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU defeats Rockhurst in exhibition play

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play.

Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points.

Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.

