SEMO defeats Missouri Southern in exhibition play

Saturday, November 4 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:31:38 GMT
Sunday, November 5 2017 2:05 AM EST2017-11-05 07:05:20 GMT
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State in a game that was delayed nearly 3 ½ hours by severe weather in the second quarter.
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State in a game that was delayed nearly 3 ½ hours by severe weather in the second quarter.
Saturday, November 4 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-11-05 02:06:58 GMT
The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.
The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 4 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-11-05 01:50:11 GMT
The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.