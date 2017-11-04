SEMO defeats Missouri Southern in exhibition play - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO defeats Missouri Southern in exhibition play

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center.

LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points.

Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30.

