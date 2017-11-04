Wayne County, MO deadly shooting suspect arrested

One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday, November 4.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, officers responded to the call of multiple shots at 6:30 p.m. on Highway E.

They found victim Marshall Lucas Helm laying on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds.

Police say there was a dispute between Helm and the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officers arrested suspect Joshua Lawrence Oldham at 8:30 p.m. between the Wayne and Carter county line.

An autopsy of Helm's body is scheduled for Monday, November 6, at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington.

