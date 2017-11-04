Wayne County, MO deadly shooting suspect arrested

The northern counties are under a slight risk of severe weather but this may be adjusted to include more of the area.
A new park has just opened up in Cape Girardeau and it's one that has a lot of fun features that kids love.
McCracken County deputies say people in some areas in the county should know their mail may have been tampered with.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he has received overwhelming support following an injury after an assault at his home.
Legislation requiring sexual-harassment awareness training for everyone working in the Illinois state Capitol has put leaders on the defensive.
CNN reported witnesses described approximately 20 shots being fired and KSAT cited police sources saying the shooter was killed.
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.
