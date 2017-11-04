Police investigate deadly shooting in Wayne Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigate deadly shooting in Wayne Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, officials arrested one suspect around 8:15 p.m. on November 4.

There is no information available on the victim at this time.

Investigators are on the scene. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly