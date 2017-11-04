Wayne County, MO deadly shooting suspect arrested

One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday, November 4.
The northern counties are under a slight risk of severe weather but this may be adjusted to include more of the area.
According to the Chester Police Department around 4 p.m. officers responded to a call for a subject experiencing mental health issues.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake could be felt in the Heartland on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Latest on a report Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover has settled a sexual harassment allegation with one of his staffers (all times local):
Pentagon official offers grim assessment of cost of destroying North Korea's nuclear weapons.
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
