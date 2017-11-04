Charges filed against Greenville, MO man after deadly shooting

A man from Greenville, Missouri faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Wayne County, Missouri.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, officers responded to a call about multiple shots being fired on Highway E around 6:30 p.m. That's near the Burbank area, east of Greenville.

Deputies found the victim, Marshall Lucas Helm, lying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Finch said there was a dispute between Helm and the suspect, Joshua Oldham, 36.

A witness said that Oldham stopped by the home to give Helm some rent money that he was owed. Shortly after he arrived, one witness said Oldham pushed the victim which sparked a physical fight.

That's when Oldham reportedly ran to his vehicle and Helm followed him to his car. Witnesses reported hearing four shots before Oldham left the scene.

Oldham's girlfriend, who was in the car with his 7-year-old son, told investigators that Oldham went into the house to give Helm part of the rent money. She said he wasn't in the house very long before he came running out with Helm running behind him.

She told investigators the men got into a physical fight under the carport before she yelled for Oldham to get back in the car to leave. The witness told investigators that Oldham didn't get in the car, but grabbed a handgun from between the driver's seat and center part of the vehicle and shot Helm four times.

He was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 8:30 p.m. between the Wayne and Carter County line.

An autopsy took place on Monday, November 6, in Farmington.

Oldham faces charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond. Oldham is due in court Nov. 9.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.