Charges filed against Greenville, MO man after deadly shooting

Voters in Stoddard and Scott Counties will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to pick the person they would like to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative for District 151.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday, November 4.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
One person was shot and killed overnight in Graves County, Kentucky.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
