Chester, IL officer in hospital with severe concussion after incident

An officer was reportedly severely injured in Chester, Illinois after an incident on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to the Chester Police Department around 4 p.m. officers responded to a call for a subject experiencing mental health issues.

During that call a 17-year-old male juvenile from Chester was detained for aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting a peace officer.

A 16-year-old male juvenile also from Chester was detained for obstructing justice. Kristy D. Johnson, 18, of Chester was arrested for obstructing justice.

Police said during the call, 24-year-old Chester Police Officer Seth Buch received an injury to his head while attempting to arrest the 17-year-old male subject.

Officer Buch was transported to a St. Louis hospital where he is being treated for a severe concussion.

According to Public Information Officer Joey Watson with the Illinois State Police, troopers assisted the Chester Police Department with the incident.

