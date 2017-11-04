Chester, IL officer in hospital with severe concussion after inc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chester, IL officer in hospital with severe concussion after incident

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

An officer was reportedly severely injured in Chester, Illinois after an incident on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to the Chester Police Department around 4 p.m. officers responded to a call for a subject experiencing mental health issues.  

During that call a 17-year-old male juvenile from Chester was detained for aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting a peace officer. 

A 16-year-old male juvenile also from Chester was detained for obstructing justice. Kristy D. Johnson, 18, of Chester was arrested for obstructing justice.

Police said during the call, 24-year-old Chester Police Officer Seth Buch received an injury to his head while attempting to arrest the 17-year-old male subject.  

Officer Buch was transported to a St. Louis hospital where he is being treated for a severe concussion.

According to Public Information Officer Joey Watson with the Illinois State Police, troopers assisted the Chester Police Department with the incident.

