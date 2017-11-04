Missouri State football team defeats Southern Illinois

The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.
Jordan Ta'amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
