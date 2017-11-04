Missouri State football team defeats Southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri State football team defeats Southern Illinois

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Missouri State Football team defeated Southern Illinois 36-28 Saturday in Carbondale.

With the loss SIU falls to 4-5 and 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Missouri State improved to 3-6 and 2-4 with the victory.

    The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.

    The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30.
    Jordan Ta'amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday.

