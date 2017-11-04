Missouri State football team defeats Southern Illinois

The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.