McCracken Co. crash sends 4 to hospital

A two vehicle collision sent four people to the hospital on Saturday, Nov. 4.

It happened around 8:33 a.m. on Lone Oak Road. The crash stopped south bound traffic and reduced the north bound traffic to one lane for a short period of time.

Tina Drinkard 38, of Bruceton, Tennessee was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, north on the roadway. According to police, a 1990 Chevrolet truck, driven by Benjamin Lyday, 74, of Paducah, pulled into the path of Drinkard’s vehicle.

Drinkard was unable to avoid colliding with Lyday’s truck.

Drinkard’s vehicle was also occupied by her 16 and 6-year-old sons.

No life threatening injuries were reported at the scene, but all four parties were transported to area hospitals for treatment of apparent minor injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Ambulance, Lone Oak Fire Department, and Speedy’s Towing.

