UT Martin defeats SEMO on late field goal

The UT Martin football team defeated SEMO 16-14 Saturday at Houck Stadium.

The Skyhawks got a 22-yard field goal from Mitch Mersman with one second remaining to claim the victory.

With the win, Tennessee Martin improves to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Redhawks fall to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the OVC.

