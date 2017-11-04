Surging Missouri trounces sliding Florida 45-16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Surging Missouri trounces sliding Florida 45-16

(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)

By JOE WALLJASPER
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's second-half surge continued. So did Florida's second-half slide.

The Tigers beat the Gators 45-16 on Saturday for their third straight victory after a 1-5 start. Florida, which fired coach Jim McElwain last Sunday, has lost four straight and has been outscored 87-23 in the last two weeks.

Missouri (4-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) took control of the game with a 14-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that spanned the first and second quarters. The key play was a 36-yard Drew Lock pass to Emanuel Hall on first-and-25. Larry Rountree III capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers, known for Lock's prolific passing, leaned heavily on the running game early. Rountree carried 15 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns, and Ish Witter added 83 yards on 17 rushes. The Tigers finished with 227 yards rushing.

Lock and his receivers also exploited Florida's tight man-to-man coverage over the top. Lock completed 15 of 20 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Hall had five catches for 113 yards.

In his first start at quarterback for the Gators (3-5, 3-4), graduate transfer Malik Zaire completed 13 of 19 passes for 158 yards and one interception. Florida settled for three Eddie Pineiro field goals until backup quarterback Feleipe Franks connected with Lamical Perine on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

MISSOURI: Lock, a junior, moved past Brad Smith into second place on Missouri's career touchdown passes list. Lock has 58 TD passes, which is 43 behind record-holder Chase Daniel. Lock has 31 touchdown passes this season.

FLORIDA: In his first game as interim coach, Randy Shannon didn't have any success inspiring the Gators. Shannon, who coached Miami from 2007-10, saw his career record drop to 28-23.

UP NEXT

MISSOURI: The Tigers will try for their fourth straight victory with a home game against Tennessee.

FLORIDA: The Gators will try to break their four-game slump at South Carolina.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SIU defeats Rockhurst in exhibition play

    SIU defeats Rockhurst in exhibition play

    Saturday, November 4 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-11-05 02:06:58 GMT

    The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.

    The SIU Basketball team defeated Rockhurst 98-68 Saturday in exhibition play. Kavion Pippen led the Salukis with 23 points. Southern Illinois tips off the regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday at 6:00 p.m.

  • SEMO defeats Missouri Southern in exhibition play

    SEMO defeats Missouri Southern in exhibition play

    Saturday, November 4 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-11-05 01:50:11 GMT
    The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The SEMO Men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 85-77 Saturday night at the Show Me Center. LeDarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 15 points. Southeast is now 2-0 in exhibition play. The Redhawks will host Missouri Baptist in their exhibition opener Friday at 6:30. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Ta'amu's late TD rallies Mississippi past Kentucky 37-34

    Ta'amu's late TD rallies Mississippi past Kentucky 37-34

    Saturday, November 4 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-11-05 00:09:30 GMT

    Jordan Ta'amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday.

    Jordan Ta'amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly