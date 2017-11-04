First Alert: warm & humid temps, slight risk of severe weather

The cold weather is on a pause while some warmer temps and possible severe weather could hit the Heartland later this weekend.
Saturday will be cloudy, warm and humid. An isolated shower is possible with highs in the high 60s, low 70s.
Bryan McCormick says Saturday night should be mild and muggy with patchy fog and possibly an isolated rain shower.
Sunday's forecast is looking to be warm and windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. One or two storms could be severe.
