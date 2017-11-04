First Alert: Severe weather threat lowers across Heartland

As of 10 p.m. the threat of severe weather has lowered in the Heartland.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says there is a lot of lightning and wind gusts to 50 mph. By midnight things should be much better.

Several counties were under tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings. There were reports of hail and lightning as well.

Behind the Sunday night system next week will be cooler but mainly dry.

