First Alert: Severe weather threat lowers across Heartland

As of 10 p.m. the threat of severe weather has lowered in the Heartland.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says there is a lot of lightning and wind gusts to 50 mph. By midnight things should be much better.
Several counties were under tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings. There were reports of hail and lightning as well.
Behind the Sunday night system next week will be cooler but mainly dry.
Be sure to download the First Alert Weather app!
iOS>>http://apple.co/1WpCCtn
Android>>http://bit.ly/1pEPK0w
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.