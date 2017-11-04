First Alert: Risk of severe weather Sunday

The cold weather is on a pause while some warmer temps and possible severe weather could hit the Heartland later this weekend.

Much of Sunday will be will be warmer but windy with near-record highs in the 75 to 80 range by afternoon.

It looks like another cold front will be approaching from the northwest by Sunday evening. This means there will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday morning.

The northern counties are under a slight risk of severe weather but this may be adjusted to include more of the area.

Much of the Heartland has been upgraded to a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday evening.

Bryan McCormick says large hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado are possible.

Behind the Sunday night system next week will be cooler but mainly dry.

