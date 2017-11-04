States push to keep highway inner lanes clear for passing

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - From stricter laws to public service campaigns to pleas on electronic signs along highways, states across the U.S. have a message for drivers clogging the left lane: Get the heck out of the way!

Experts agree that few things infuriate drivers more than a car or truck in a highway's left lane that isn't keeping up with the flow of traffic. They also believe it causes road rage and accidents.

Most states already have laws stipulating that the left lane is for passing or turning left, not for cruising. Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Nevada and Oklahoma are among states with new laws increasing fines and ratcheting up enforcement.

Others are taking a more subtle approach. Missouri nudges drivers with funny signs. Michigan troopers use traffic stops for a teaching moment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.