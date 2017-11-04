Missouri group works to make preschool affordable

It's now been over two weeks since two inmates considered armed and dangerous escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
Some 150 Illinois Army National Guard Military police soldiers are flying to Puerto Rico to help with security and other efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The cold weather is on a pause while some warmer temps and possible severe weather could hit the Heartland later this weekend.
A ruling by a federal judge means Planned Parenthood's Columbia, Missouri clinic won't be able to offer abortion pills in the near future.
From stricter laws to public service campaigns to pleas on electronic signs along highways, states across the U.S. have a message for drivers clogging the left lane: Get the heck out of the way!
