MoDOT's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition

Over the past few weeks, high school students across southeast Missouri have built model bridges in anticipation for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition.

MoDOT will test bridges entered on Nov. 16 at Rose Theater on Southeast Missouri State University's campus.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition starting at 9 a.m.

High school juniors and seniors were challenged to design and built an efficient model bridge using limited materials: 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

Prizes donated by various organizations will be given to students who rank in several categories.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be present to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash.

Additional information can be found at here.

