MoDOT's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition

Over the past weeks, high school students across southeast Missouri have built model bridges in anticipation for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition. MoDOT will test bridges entered on Nov. 16 at Rose Theater on Southeast Missouri State University's campus. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition starting at 9 a.m.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Former Perry County, Missouri Coroner Herb Miller was in court on Nov. 3 and learned his fate.
A portion of the Heartland has already been placed under an outlook for possible severe weather this weekend.
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
