Paducah, KY man arrested after officer-involved shooting investigation

A Golden Alert was issued in Graves County, Kentucky for Rebecca L Curd. Officials said she has been reported missing since 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
A Golden Alert was issued in Graves County, Kentucky for Rebecca L Curd. Officials said she has been reported missing since 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
Brian Alworth says it will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.
Brian Alworth says it will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.
Good Friday morning, it is May 25, 2018. First Alert Weather There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today.
Good Friday morning, it is May 25, 2018. First Alert Weather There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today.
Good morning, it is Monday, May 28. Happy Memorial Day! First Alert Forecast Memorial Day will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.
Good morning, it is Monday, May 28. Happy Memorial Day! First Alert Forecast Memorial Day will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011.
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011.
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
Two Baton Rouge residents were among those killed in a Saturday crash on I-12, according to state police.
Two Baton Rouge residents were among those killed in a Saturday crash on I-12, according to state police.
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.