Paducah, KY man arrested after officer-involved shooting investigation

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
LONE OAK, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Lone Oak, Ky.

According to KSP, Thomas Myers Jr was served an indictment warrant and arrested without incident on Saturday, May 26 and an investigation was presented before the McCracken County Grand Jury.

Myers charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Police Officer, and Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.  All three charges are Class D Felonies. 

Myers was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

These charges stem from an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov. 3 in Lone Oak.

According to Kentucky State Police Lt. Brian Duvall, around 3:49 p.m. detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at  211 N. Concord Ave. to serve a felony arrest warrant on 31-year-old Thomas Myers of Paducah, Kentucky. The warrant being served was for felony theft of mail.

Duvall says while in the home Myers had a weapon. Then one of the detectives fired his gun hitting Myers.

First aid was then given to Myers by detectives until emergency crews could arrive.

EMS arrived and took Myers to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Myers, was listed in critical but stable condition on Nov. 6 at an area hospital.  

Also, around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, a detective with KSP served the warrant on Myers, charging him with theft of mail matter.  

The warrant was the one McCracken County sheriff detectives were trying to serve on Nov. 3 when the shooting happened.

It is not clear how many shots were fired or what kind of a weapon Myers had. 

State Police have released the name of the McCracken County Sheriff Department deputy who fired the shots as Detective Ryan Norman.  State Police say Detective Norman is a 10-year veteran officer.  He is on paid administrative leave. This is common immediately following an officer-involved shooting, according to KSP.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police Post 1 following the shooting. KSP then contacted the Critical Response Incident Team who arrived at the scene.

