Carbondale, IL Crime Stoppers to hold town hall meeting

There will be a Crime Stopper Town Hall meeting on Nov. 7 at the Carbondale Police Department.

The meeting hosted by Illinois State Crime Stoppers Board of Directors along with the Carbondale Crime Stoppers starts at 7 p.m.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss how to improve existing programs.

Police will also talk about how to start a program in southern Illinois communities currently without one.

There will also be a question and answer session.

Anyone with questions about the meeting can contact Officer Mathis at 618-457-3200 Ext/402.

