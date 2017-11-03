Carbondale, IL Crime Stoppers hold town hall meeting

There was a Crime Stopper Town Hall meeting on Nov. 7 at the Carbondale Police Department.

The Board of Directors for the state's Crime Stoppers Association, Bob Bahr, was in Carbondale for a Q and A session to address any concerns.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss how to improve existing programs.

rime Stoppers is a state-wide program aimed at fighting and preventing crime.

The meeting was set up to help Southern Illinois Communities who aren't part of the program.

"It does help the relationship between the police and the citizens, if you see something say something. If your interested in making your community a better place to live, you can't do better than crimestoppers," Bahr said.

Police also talked about how to start a program in southern Illinois communities currently without one.

Anyone with questions about the meeting can contact Officer Mathis at 618-457-3200 Ext/402.

