Traffic signal out due to crash at West End of Ledbetter Bridge

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
REIDLAND, KY (KFVS) -

A crash has knocked out the power supply to the traffic signal at the US 60/US 62 intersection, and crossover at the west end of the US 60 Tennessee River “Ledbetter” Bridge at Ledbetter.

This intersection is at about the US 60 20-mile marker in Reidland, Kentucky.

Spokesperson Keith Todd says the eastbound traffic signal and the westbound traffic signal at each end of the crossover are out of service and will be for a while.

KYTC personnel are placing four-way stop signs on each of the intersection approaches at this site on the McCracken County end of the bridge.

Message boards will be placed on approaches to the intersections to alert drivers.

KYTC says drivers should use caution as they approach the busy intersection.

