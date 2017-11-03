Southeast Missouri State geology professor reacts to cluster of quakes in New Madrid Co, MO

They all happened between seven and 9 a.m. with none of them getting above 2.7 magnitude. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A shakeup in New Madrid County this morning make have woken you up, but did it feel worse than it actually was?

They all happened between seven and 9 a.m. with none of them getting above 2.7 magnitude.

Southeast Missouri University geology professor Kate Perkins loves this stuff.

Perkins says the small earthquakes are mostly just small releases of energy in unsettled ground.

“They’re very shallow. They’re only five kilometers down on average. It’s a very shallow rupture, but it’s just those old fracture zones that are moving. It’s got to pick up the stress and release that strain, and that’s why we have earthquakes on the New Madrid zone.”

She says millions of years ago North America tried to split up, but it didn’t work, leaving unsettled rocks below the surface of New Madrid County.

“It kinda shakes things up a little, so you’re going to feel any earthquake differently down there than say if you were in Fredericktown on hard rock, so you’re going to feel them more. They are shallow. It’s going to continue to happen, but I wouldn’t worry about it.”

When she says it’s shallow – what she means is the quake is not coming from deep within the earth.

So don’t worry about something happening far beneath the surface.

Perkins says you shouldn’t stress about a big earthquake on the way, but it’s always good to be prepared.

