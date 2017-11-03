MO State Fire Marshal: Check to see if fire extinguisher is recalled

The State Fire Marshal in Missouri is asking for residents to check and see if their fire extinguisher is recalled.

This comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 38 million Kidde brand extinguishers.

The recall is for both plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers. There are 134 different models manufactured between 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017.

“Fire extinguishers are life-saving devices and among the most important things in your home and vehicles,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “I urge all Missourians to check all their fire extinguishers so they can be confident they will work when needed. Millions of Kidde brand fire extinguishers are being recalled, and many of them are likely in Missouri.”

Consumers can contact Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends or online at www.kidde.com (click on “Product Safety Recall”) for more information.

